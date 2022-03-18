Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Storm threat ending for our area

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather hit the area hard today, with damage and injuries reported near the Poarch Creek/Atmore area. The Log Lake Road area near Holt was also hit hard, wit damage reported to numerous houses. A tornado was likely there as it tracked out of Santa Rosa County and into Okaloosa County near I-10.

The severe threat is gradually winding down across the area as of mid-afternoon. The storms are now well east of Mobile and Baldwin Counties, with a nice afternoon developing. Storms should be east of Destin by 5 p.m. Things clear out nicely for the weekend. We will see sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. The nights get a little chilly with lows in the mid 40′s. Mostly sunny skies continue into Monday. We may see another storm system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Preliminary Severe Outlook maps show another likely level 2 slight risk for the area both days. Rain chances are likely both days. Things clear out Thursday. Temperatures stay very mild, with highs in the 70-75 degree range each day through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

severe risk today
Severe storms in the forecast for today
Severe storms in the forecast for today
Mid-morning weather update for Fri Mar 18
severe risk today
Friday Morning Severe Weather Update with Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday March 18, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday March 18, 2022