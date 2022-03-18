Storm threat ending for our area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather hit the area hard today, with damage and injuries reported near the Poarch Creek/Atmore area. The Log Lake Road area near Holt was also hit hard, wit damage reported to numerous houses. A tornado was likely there as it tracked out of Santa Rosa County and into Okaloosa County near I-10.

The severe threat is gradually winding down across the area as of mid-afternoon. The storms are now well east of Mobile and Baldwin Counties, with a nice afternoon developing. Storms should be east of Destin by 5 p.m. Things clear out nicely for the weekend. We will see sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. The nights get a little chilly with lows in the mid 40′s. Mostly sunny skies continue into Monday. We may see another storm system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Preliminary Severe Outlook maps show another likely level 2 slight risk for the area both days. Rain chances are likely both days. Things clear out Thursday. Temperatures stay very mild, with highs in the 70-75 degree range each day through the end of the week.

