Treatment to help addicts, mothers-to-be struggling with drug use

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Virginia Guy, Executive Director of the Drug Education Council in Mobile, is sounding the alarm about treatment for mothers-to-be who are fighting addiction. This after she learned a baby died after its mother was accused of using heroin and meth during her pregnancy.

Guy said, “This is one of the saddest things ever.”

Guy said walking away from addiction isn’t cut and dry, even when another life is at risk.

She said, “There’s never a time when somebody is addicted, that it’s easy to stop. And it’s particularly more complicated for women of childbearing age. A lot of times people don’t seek help because they are afraid of the legal consequences.”

Guy said if a mother struggles with addiction and finds out she’s pregnant, there is help available. Help that won’t put her behind bars for her drug use or kill her unborn child.

“That child endangerment laws are really in place to protect the unborn child, but there’s also support for the mother of that unborn child,” Guy said. “Methadone is one of the drugs that is used a lot for women who are pregnant. So if a woman is in a methadone program, using that appropriately and not using other drugs to supplement it and everything, she will not be arrested.”

Methadone is an opioid itself. It’s prescribed by doctors to wean addicts off of other hard drugs. It’s also safer for the pregnancy and is an option Guy said drug addicted mothers should know about.

Sadly, Guy said addiction is on the rise. It’s a cause and effect reaction she credits to lockdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We of course, had an addiction epidemic before the pandemic. So when you put the pandemic and the isolation uncertainty on top of that, it just it’s like it was like throwing gas on a fire. I mean, it just exploded,” said Guy.

In fact, the CDC said overdoses spiked during the pandemic. In 2020, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance abuse because of it.

If you’re a pregnant mom struggling with addiction, get help before it’s too late. Call the Drug Education Council at (251) 478-7855.

