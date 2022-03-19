Advertise With Us
1 wounded in shooting in Pensacola

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding a Friday night shooting that left one person wounded.

Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting one shot at the Attucks Court apartment complex in the 1300 block of Cervantes St and found the victim in a parking lot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Police did not give a suspect description and no further information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900.

