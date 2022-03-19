3 wounded in separate shootings Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a trio of shootings Friday afternoon across Mobile.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to University Hospital around 1:36 p.m. on a report of one shot. The victim reported that he was walking near Calhoun Street when an unknown subject approached. The victim was shot in the leg and elbow, authorities said.

In another case around 2:13 p.m., a male victim told police he was standing outside a residence in the 700 block for Farnell Lane when an unknown male subject shot him, authorities said. The victim was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital for treatment.

In the third incident, a male victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 3800 block of Heritage Road North around 3:15 p.m. when an unknown subject in an unknown vehicle opened fire, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

MPD continues investigating these cases.

