A beautiful weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Lots of sun and pleasant conditions throughout the weekend. Our Saturday will be Sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs will be around 70. So basically perfect!

Sunday morning will start chilly, in the lower 40s, but it will then warm up quickly. Lots of sun and highs in the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be similar with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

The next storm system will move in Tuesday. Like most systems during this time of year this one will have severe storm possibilities. Timing will be late afternoon into the evening. The ingredients are there for some damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

We are still several days out from that system so please stay tuned for updates as the forecast comes into better focus the next few days.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.