Manhunt for underway for 4 suspects in Baldwin County after shots fired in alleged robbery

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are hunting for four suspects after shots were fired during an apparent robbery.

Police have blocked off an area of Thompson Road in Loxley, authorities said.

The Robertsdale Police Department is on the scene of a shots fired call on Thompson Road near Central Baldwin Middle School. According to authorities, the suspects fled the scene and Thompson Road has been shut down while authorities conduct a manhunt.

According to Lt. Paul Overstreet with Robertsdale PD, the incident started when someone posted a cell phone for sale online. The buyer agreed to meet the seller at Central Baldwin Middle School to make the exchange and the buyer quickly became the victim when he arrived, authorities said.

Police said four men got out of their car and put the victim in their car where they allegedly robbed him at gunpoint. After that, the suspects put the victim out of their vehicle and took off west on Thompson Road. The victim chased the suspects, at which time one of the suspects allegedly fired a weapon at the victim. At some point, the two vehicles collided and the suspects’ vehicle crashed. The four suspects got out of their vehicle and fled the scene, according to Overstreet.

Robertsdale PD is being assisted by the Loxley Police Department, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

No further information is available.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

