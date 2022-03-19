Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Review finds police in Alabama town preyed on the poor

A former judge who reviewed police practices in the Jefferson County city of Brookside says...
A former judge who reviewed police practices in the Jefferson County city of Brookside says police in the community of 1,253 people bullied the needy and those who appeared weak.(WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama town accused of padding its municipal budget with traffic ticket revenues is being accused of having police prey on poor people.

A former judge who reviewed police practices in the Jefferson County city of Brookside says police in the community of 1,253 people bullied the needy and those who appeared weak. The town hired former Judge Kenneth Simon to perform the review following reports about its policing practices by AL.com.

Multiple people are suing the city, and a county judge dismissed dozens of citations saying the credibility of Brookside’s police force is “garbage.”

Multiple police officers are no longer with the city, and it has hired a new chief.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person shot at a concert early Sunday morning in Mobile
Daphney Jackson, 24, was booked with manslaughter and other counts after allegedly firing the...
Man killed by stray bullet on Bourbon Street, woman arrested, NOPD says
Semmes Azalea Festival set for Sunday
Semmes Azalea Festival set for Sunday
Outbreak Christian Ministries holds clothing giveaway
Outbreak Christian Ministries holds clothing giveaway
NWS: Atmore storm damage caused by straight-line winds
NWS surveys storm damage in Alabama, Florida