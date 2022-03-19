Two bond hearings held today for unsettling crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two bond hearings Friday morning involving a Theodore high school teacher accused of a sex act with a student and a mother charged with her newborn’s death. Both were granted bond but still sit in Metro.

Amanda Malpas, 34, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child leading to death and granted a $75,000 bond.

According to court documents, she used meth and heroin throughout the length of her pregnancy and shot a large dose of heroin even while in labor at her home in west Mobile.

Investigators said after birth, Malpas and the baby had difficulties breathing, so they rushed to Providence Hospital. An hour later, her daughter died.

MCSO said once the toxicology report comes back, the charges could be upgraded to murder.

Also, Patricia Evans, 26, a teacher at Theodore High was granted a $30,000 bond.

According to court documents, the married woman is accused of committing a sex act with a 17-year-old senior football player, where she’s taught for 1 year.

She was arrested from the school on Wednesday and has been placed on administrative leave.

Malpas’s next court date is set for Wednesday, and Evans’s is April 20.

