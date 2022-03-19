Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

USA medical students find out where they will serve residencies

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was a big day for some medical students at the University of South Alabama.

It was Match Day when final year medical students found out where they will continue their education as residents. The locations were sealed in envelopes, then chosen by the students, so it’s a total surprise. Some will be staying close to home at USA while others are going as far away as Oregon.

Congratulations to the class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thankfully nobody was injured
Holt family safe after tree falls on home during Friday tornado
Krispy Kreme, Augusta Evans Special School team up for annual bead donation drive
Krispy Kreme, Augusta Evans Special School team up for annual bead donation drive
Weather delays Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival
Weather delays Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival
Storm damage at Fowl River
Storm damage at Fowl River