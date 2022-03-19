USA medical students find out where they will serve residencies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was a big day for some medical students at the University of South Alabama.

It was Match Day when final year medical students found out where they will continue their education as residents. The locations were sealed in envelopes, then chosen by the students, so it’s a total surprise. Some will be staying close to home at USA while others are going as far away as Oregon.

Congratulations to the class of 2022.

