Cell phone sale goes wrong in Robertsdale, results in manhunt for remaining suspect

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Tense moments in Robertsdale Saturday afternoon with a shooting launching into a manhunt. One suspect is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

FOX 10 first got word of the incident when a viewer sent an exclusive tip about heavy police presence outside her neighborhood in Loxley.

Robertsdale Police confirmed with FOX 10: an online sale gone wrong, all in broad daylight.

The victim met three subjects in the parking lot of Central Baldwin Middle School to purchase a cell phone. Little did the buyer know it would end in terror.

According to investigators, the suspects held the buyer at gunpoint and stole a wallet. The three hopped back in the car and tried to escape, but the victim pursued and chased them westbound on Thompson Road.

Then shots rang out.

The suspects shot at the victim, and fortunately, no one was hit.

The cars eventually collided, and the suspects made a run for it on foot. Robertsdale PD, Loxley PD, and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

For nearby neighbors, the dramatic scene unfolded on what had been a peaceful Saturday.

“I heard it was a cell phone deal,” said George Duke. “I guess they were selling it online, went bad, and tried to rob the guy and ended up running each other off the road, and one of them got away. I did have a buddy say he was a couple cars behind when they started shooting. He said it was maybe about 2 or 3 shots he could tell. He said it was crazy.”

According to a Facebook update by Robertsdale Police, two of the suspects have since been taken into custody: Latrell Husfelt of Milton, FL and Jaylin Richardson of Daphne. Both charged with robbery 1st and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The last suspect, Dorian Richardson of Loxley is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

Helicopters whirred over neighborhoods and wooded areas.

The search area is from Thompson Road to Fackler Road.

Robertsdale PD encourages anyone in that area to take caution.

Contact Robertsdale Police with any information: (251)947-2222.

