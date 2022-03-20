Endangered sea turtles released back into the water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aquarium released 10 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, and one of WLOX’s own was able to get in on the moment.

Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan was among the VIPs who helped release the turtles after they underwent their rehab from “cold shock” in frigid northeastern waters.

Some Girls Scouts spoke about how they enjoyed the educational aspects of the event.

Then we went to the aquarium and we learned about sea turtles,” said scouts Ariana and Jackie.

The release took place in front of Edgewater Mall in Biloxi. This is the second group of turtles released within the past month.

