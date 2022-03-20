NWS surveys storm damage in Alabama, Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Weather officials have determined that straight-line winds from Friday’s storms were to blame for damage in Atmore while a twister tore through the Holt community in Okaloosa County, Fla.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, the damage left behind in Atmore was due to straight-line winds of 90 to 100 mph.

Ten people were injured, including six taken to the hospital from a mobile home park.

Others are homeless now and picking up what’s of their belongings.

That storm came through a little before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said this took residents by surprise.

An official with the American Red Cross says the relief agency is trying to make contact with folks who need shelter.

In Okaloosa County, weather officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado producing winds upwards of 95 mph cut a path a mile and a half long.

