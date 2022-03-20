One person shot at a concert early Sunday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were called to a report of shots fired at The Grounds around 1 a.m. Sunday during a concert.

According to police officials when officers arrived that a female victim was struck in the upper back after a firearm was discharged during the concert. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Police officials also state that in the rush of the crowd evacuating the concert after the gun shots were fired two other women were injured. These two woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

An arrest was made in the parking lot of The Grounds of an individual discharging a firearm. Mobile police did not identify the individual who was arrested.

