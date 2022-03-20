Outbreak Christian Ministries holds clothing giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church took time Saturday to give back.

Outbreak Christian Ministries held a yard sale and it was all free to anyone in need. They were set Saturday afternoon giving away clothes and shoes of all sizes.

Organizers say it’s just another way they can serve the Port City.

Pastor Bryant Pugh said, “As a church we are really community focused. We try to whenever we can to do something and give back to the community. You know it is one thing to fish fries and stuff but it’s another thing to be able to have actual resources and be able to give back to the community.”

Outbreak Christian Ministries is located at 1365 Government Street.

