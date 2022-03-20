Semmes Azalea Festival set for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking to do some spring planting, you may want to check out the 19th Annual Semmes Azalea Festival Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mary G. Montgomery High School.

There will be plenty of activities, including vendors, entertainment and food.

The MGM horticulture students will also be on hand ready to sell their spring plants -- all grown by the students themselves.

All proceeds go back into the program.

