Sunny Sunday, storms ahead for Tuesday...

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday morning started chilly, in the lower to mid 40s, but it will warm up quickly as the day goes along. Lots of sun and highs in the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be similar with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

The next storm system will move in Tuesday. This one has significant severe storm possibilities. Timing will be late afternoon into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-65 in a Level 3 risk zone, while east of I-65 there is a Level 2 risk zone. Additionally, there is a Level 4 risk zone in SW Mississippi. The ingredients are there for damaging wind gusts of 65+ mph, large hail, and several tornadoes.

We are still several days out from that system so please stay tuned for updates as the forecast comes into better focus the next few days.

Have a great Sunday!

