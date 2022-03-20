Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting

Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald Summage Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver. According to the university’s roster, Summage graduated from Jeff Davis High School.(Credit: Jordan Benson/Tuskegee Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a fatal shooting Friday night in Tuskegee has been identified as a player on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers’ football team.

Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald Summage Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver. According to the university’s roster, Summage graduated from Jeff Davis High School.

Police responded to the Washington Plaza parking lot in the 700 block of West Martin Street around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a man that had been shot. They found Summage at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, into custody on Saturday. He is charged with murder.

Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr., of Montgomery.(Source: Macon County Sheriff's Office)

Debro is being held in the Macon County Detention Facility. His bail is set $150,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person shot at a concert early Sunday morning in Mobile
Daphney Jackson, 24, was booked with manslaughter and other counts after allegedly firing the...
Man killed by stray bullet on Bourbon Street, woman arrested, NOPD says
Semmes Azalea Festival set for Sunday
Semmes Azalea Festival set for Sunday
Outbreak Christian Ministries holds clothing giveaway
Outbreak Christian Ministries holds clothing giveaway
NWS: Atmore storm damage caused by straight-line winds
NWS surveys storm damage in Alabama, Florida