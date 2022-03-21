SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The 19th Annual Semmes Azalea Festival once again brought people back together at Mary G. Montgomery High School. It was an opportunity for local organizations to get their message out there and a chance for some to get a head start on spring planting.

“It’s just morphed into this over the years -- and gotten bigger and better every year. There’s a lot of things going on in our community this weekend and we are just glad to have people supporting our community out here in Semmes,” said Lisa Owen, Semmes Chamber of Commerce.

“This festival is about comradery -- a place for us to come together -- this year more than ever. COVID numbers are down -- lowest we’ve seen in a long time since March of 2020. So we are excited as a community to come together,” said Mayor Brandon Van Hook, Semmes.

There were some pretty sweet rides at the car show -- but all eyes were on Semmes Police Department’s first marked unit -- unveiled at the festival.

“This is a very big step... As we are progressing and growing. Semmes is growing leaps and bounds,” said Chief Todd Freind, Semmes Police.

Expect to see them patrolling in the next two to three months.

Meanwhile the MGM Horticulture Department is trying to unload their spring plants.

“We have got some grass... I’m one of those people who may not know the names but I love the colors and so the bright pinks and the whites and got some great vegetables for a first time vegetable garden this year,” Rhonda Dodge, MGM Alum and customer.

The students not only grow and sell the plants but also build stuff for sale.

“We not only grow stuff in our greenhouses -- we also have an industrial side with it, where we learn how to build stuff as well. I love to build carpentry things and mechanical type stuff,” explained Wes Stephens, MGM Senior.

The program also teaches the students customer service.

“It’s something that is highly-desirable employability skill. So that is something -- we are work-based learning. They come out and they work in horticulture. It’s a great opportunity to step out of the box and get out of the classroom and do something fun,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.

The Semmes Horticulture Department sells plants Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

