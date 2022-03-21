7 Year-old basketball phenomenon shows off trick shots

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Don’t let his size fool you. When he steps on the court, Mason means business! The seven-year-old isn’t much for conversation, he lets his game do the talking.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was a baby,” answers Mason Smith. It’s not an exaggeration either, says his mom.

“We have a video of when he was sitting...he couldn’t even stand...and he just kept throwing the ball over and over again into the goal..so I would really say since he was a baby,” said Ashley Smith, Mason’s mom

Practice, practice, he says so you can get better. It’s seems to be working for Mason, who’s been turning out all kinds of trick shots in his backyard.

“He’s very focused and disciplined...if he doesn’t like get the shot...he’s not going to give up...he keeps doing it over, over, and over until he’s got it,” explains Smith of her son.

It all started, the family says, as a way to pass the time during a school break. Mason was out of school for a mid-winter break, the family didn’t have any plans so Mason’s mom asked how he wanted to spend the time off.

“I asked what do you want to do for fun and he said I just want to play basketball. I said ok, came out here with him and he put the ball into the goal right there and he was like wow...and he ran off and was so excited.”

His videos have racked up hundreds of views too on Facebook. “It went all the way to the Harlem Globetrotters and I didn’t expect that...then I kept thinking I probably would have had him on some different clothes...I mean thank goodness the backyard was clean,” laughed Smith.

But the fame does phase Mason. He’s focused on becoming a basketball player--first at the college level with Auburn University, then on to the pros for the Golden State Warriors.

His advice to others shooting for the stars, “never give up.”

Mason had Auburn going all the way in the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The team lost the Miami Hurricanes Sunday night. Jabari Smith, Auburn Power Forward, is his favorite basketball player. He also admires Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard Steph Curry, who Mason says is the best three-point shooter.

