City leaders believe “broken justice system” is to blame for violent crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -“In my opinion, the criminal justice system is broken,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

That’s what Mayor Sandy Stimpson had to say in response to this weekend’s wave of violent crime that saw 17 shootings. City leaders believe it’s a symptom of what they call a failed justice system.

“As quickly as we can make an arrest what we found is that violent offenders are immediately back out on the street,” added Mayor Stimpson.

They say the two shootings near Cottage Hill and Azalea Road are perfect examples. Chief Paul Prine says both Friday’s double homicide and the shooting at last night’s vigil could have been avoided.

“We have an individual that was dismissed on a murder charge back in 2016,” said Chief Paul Prine. “And we believe that individual was responsible. That led off the chain of events with a double homicide Friday or March the 18th and it snowballed from there.”

Mayor Stimpson says as of now there are over 300 untried murder cases which he believes adds to the problem with defendants committing violent crimes while out on bond. To help, the city is establishing a special court to help clear up the backlog.

“The city has also provided the funding for a court reporter for this night jury room that will hear these overload cases,” said Chief of Staff James Barber.

Judge Michael Youngpeter says the extra courtroom will help, but he says the violent crime doesn’t mean the system is failing.

“The justice system isn’t failing we’re just behind a little bit because of the pandemic like a lot of things,” said Youngpeter.

