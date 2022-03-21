Clean up continues at Escambia County, Ala. mobile home park, one neighbor says she won’t be staying for the next round of severe storms this week

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - New video is giving a glimpse into mother nature’s fury as 90 to 100 mile per hour straight-line winds tore through an Escambia County, Alabama mobile home park.

“It was just a loud wind and it shook the trailer back and forth back and forth,” said Bianca Peoples.

Peoples’ doorbell camera captured the severe storm as it moved through around 9 AM Friday. Her home mostly spared, but many of her neighbors were not as lucky.

Over the last few days, crews have been working to clean up.

Now with more storms in the forecast, Peoples is planning to ride it out somewhere else.

“After being here with the rough winds and all of that and my kids they are very traumatized, they don’t even want to go in their rooms so I wouldn’t want to put them through that again,” she said.

The community is stepping up to help. Lauri Rolin and her husband going door to door Monday giving out water to those in need.

“I’m treating people like I want to be treated,” Rolin said. “This was devastating, some of them have no homes some of them have a little bit.”

This is personal for her because her son’s home was one of those destroyed.

“My main concern is everyone out here, not just my child is taken care of,” Rolin said.

Ten people were injured, including six who were taken to the hospital.

Peoples is thankful that it was not worse for her.

“We’re just trying to pick up the pieces and trying to get our life back, but I believe tomorrow is going to something more likely the same so we might as well just wait before we start the recovery process,” she said.

