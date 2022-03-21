Advertise With Us
Impact100 Mobile hosts Mobile Chapter Launch Party

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The following information was provided by event organizers:

Impact100 Mobile is a nonprofit organization comprised of women with a desire to make a difference in the lives of others and to make Mobile a better place to live. Membership is open to all women who embrace the same goals.

We believe in the collaboration and empowerment of diverse women to lead transformational change in their communities.

Mobile Chapter Launch Party will take place on March 23, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Container Yard

President- Danlee Budney

https://mobile.impact100global.org/

PO Box 160751

Mobile, AL 36616

251-753-9159

info@mobile.impact100.com

