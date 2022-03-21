MPD: 4 arrested after shots fired at Cottage Hill double homicide vigil

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department says four people were arrested after shots were fired Sunday night at a vigil for the victims killed at the double homicide Friday at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road.

Officers responded to the location during the vigil Sunday night when they heard several shots being fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed an unknown subject shooting at another unknown individual, police said. The officer attempted to intervene in the threat when he fired his weapon, police said.

No injuries were reported. Officers recovered several firearms; two were reported stolen.

The following individuals were arrested for the listed charges:

Tymetrick James, 20, was arrested for Attempt to Elude and Failure to Obey

Jonas Dillard, 20, was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property and No Pistol Permit

Artez Williams, 20, was arrested for No Pistol Permit, Theft of Property (X2) Warrants

Zeveon Thames, 24, was arrested for No Pistol Permit, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

