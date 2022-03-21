Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jonathan Hardison and Todd Stacy
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) – A new poll, commissioned by Alabama Daily News and Gray Television, shows Gov. Kay Ivey has grown her lead in the Republican primary since a similar poll was taken in August.

Asked who they would vote for if the election was held today, 46.1% of the 600 Republican primary voters surveyed chose Ivey, while 12.4% chose businessman Tim James and 10.4% chose former U.S. Ambassador Lindy Blanchard. The survey showed 21.3% of voters remain undecided in the race.

The Ivey campaign still has work to do if they want to avoid a runoff, because the governor would have to win above 50% of the vote in the May 24th primary in order to avoid a runoff with the second place finisher.

Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll
Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll(Gray TV/Alabama Daily News)

If the Republican primary election for Governor were held today, and you had to make a choice, who would you vote for?

Kay Ivey 46.1%

Tim James 12.4%

Lindy Blanchard 10.4%

Dean Odle 4.7%

Lew Burdette 1.6%

Someone else 3.4%

Undecided 21.3%

Ivey’s lead has grown by 4.5% since a similar poll in August showed the incumbent governor with 41.5% support while 33% were undecided.

Despite pointed criticism of some Covid-related restrictions and a heavy amount of spending on TV/Radio/Digital ads by 2 of her opponents, Ivey’s approval rating among Republicans also improved since August. 66.6% of Republican voters approve of the way Ivey is handling her job as governor, while 21.6% disapprove. Compare that to the August survey when 60.3% approved of Ivey’s performance and 28.3% disapproved.

Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll
Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll(Gray TV/Alabama Daily News)

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Kay Ivey is handling her job as Governor?

Strongly approve 33.0%

Somewhat approve 33.6%

Total approve 66.6%

Somewhat disapprove 13.6%

Strongly disapprove 7.9%

Total disapprove 21.6%

Unsure 1.5%

Neither approve or disapprove10.4%

Ivey’s lead is less, however, than in a McLaughlin and Associates poll taken a week earlier showing her with 60% support among Republican primary voters. That poll included which candidate voters leaned toward and showed just 14.4% remained undecided.

The survey also tested the race for Alabama Supreme Court Place 5, with 10.5% choosing Greg Cook while 7.3% chose Deborah Jones, 82.1% remain undecided.

Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll
Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll(Gray TV/Alabama Daily News)

If the Republican primary election for Supreme Court were held today, and you had to make achoice, who would you vote for?

Greg Cook 10.5%

Deborah Jones 7.3%

Undecided 82.1%

The survey was conducted by Cygnal, an award-winning polling and predictive analysis firm based in Washington, D.C. 600 likely Republican voters were surveyed March 16-17 via interactive voice response and text message. The poll carries a margin for error of +/-4%.

The two best-funded challengers to Ivey are spending heavily on television and radio, showing why they’ve picked up at least some traction in the ADN/Gray poll.

According to the latest campaign finance reports, James spent more than $523,000 on radio and TV, most of it with Red Eagle Media. Blanchard came in second, spending about $477,000 on the air with Virginia-based Multi Media Services Corporation.

Both outspent Ivey, whose campaign shows $424,400 spent on radio and television advertising through Ohio-based Flexpoint Media Inc.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shots fired during a candlelight vigil held for victims of Cottage Hill Rd. double homicide
Shots fired during a candlelight vigil held for victims of Cottage Hill Road double homicide
Feb 24, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the...
No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami
The 19th Annual Semmes Azalea Festival attracted a crowd Sunday, March 20th.
19th Annual Semmes Azalea Festival
19th Annual Semmes Azalea Festival
19th Annual Semmes Azalea Festival