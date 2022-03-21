Advertise With Us
No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami

Feb 24, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the...
Feb 24, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the between Auburn and Miami in the Round of 32 in Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics(Matthew Shannon | Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(AP) - Second-seeded Auburn is returning home without advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

No. 10 Miami is in the regional semifinals for the first time in six years following a 79-61 stifling of the Tigers. Isaiah Wong scored 21 points and Kameron McGusty had 20 as the Hurricanes humbled a team that spent three weeks atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

Jabari Smith had just 10 points on 3 of 16 shooting for Auburn, while Walker Kessler was held to two points.

