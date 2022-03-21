No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami

(AP) - Second-seeded Auburn is returning home without advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

No. 10 Miami is in the regional semifinals for the first time in six years following a 79-61 stifling of the Tigers. Isaiah Wong scored 21 points and Kameron McGusty had 20 as the Hurricanes humbled a team that spent three weeks atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

Jabari Smith had just 10 points on 3 of 16 shooting for Auburn, while Walker Kessler was held to two points.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.