Potentially deadly drug Fentanyl missing from Dothan Fire Department

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A substantial quantity of the potentially deadly drug Fentanyl has vanished from the Dothan Fire Department that uses it for the department’s medical services.

“I can confirm controlled substances are missing from our central station,” Chief Larry Williams told News 4 on Monday.

He said the mystery is whether the drugs were stolen or if an administrative error occurred.

“I wish we had that answer,” Williams said.

The Dothan Fire Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have been investigating since the Fentanyl could not be accounted for in late February. The fire department is cooperating fully with that probe, Williams said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and is among substances most regulated by the Federal Drug Administration.

Dothan firefighters, who are often paramedics, use it to ease pain in acute cases of injured and sick patients.

In the wrong hands, it can be deadly.

The latest known case is that of a Florida woman charged Friday with giving a lethal dose to a friend.

Multiple sources tell News 4 that 30 to 40 glass Fentanyl vials are unaccounted for in Dothan, though Williams would not confirm that number.

Department drug handling protocols have been updated, he told News 4.

“I’ve been with the department for 40 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

