Quiet Monday, storms ahead for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Monday morning is starting cool and crisp, around 50, but it will warm up quickly as the day goes along. Lots of sun and highs in the mid 70s for Monday afternoon. No rain today, but a southeast breeze picks up in the afternoon.

The next storm system will move in Tuesday. This one has significant severe storm possibilities. Timing will be late afternoon into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-65 in a Level 3 risk zone, while east of I-65 there is a Level 2 risk zone. Additionally, there is a Level 4 risk zone in SW Mississippi. The ingredients are there for damaging wind gusts of 65+ mph, large hail, and several tornadoes.

After that system passes, we will have nice spring weather the rest of the week and next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

