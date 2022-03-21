Advertise With Us
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

