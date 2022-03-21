Recipe: Pasta Carbonara

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon Rouses Olive Oil

3 tablespoons butter

½ pound pancetta (or unsmoked bacon), diced

4 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound pasta of your choice

2 cups Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

STEPS:

1. Heat olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until mixture begins to froth. Add pancetta (or unsmoked bacon, if using) and cook for 5 minutes, or until browned all over. Reduce heat to low.

2. Meanwhile, mix eggs and cream in a small bowl. Stir in thyme and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

3. Cook pasta according to package directions in a large pot of boiling, salted water until al dente. Drain pasta, then add it to the sauté pan. Raise the temperature to medium-high and let pasta reheat in pan, gently stirring to mix it with the pancetta.

4. Reduce heat to medium.

5. Add egg-cream mixture and cook for about 30 seconds, or just until the eggs begin to set, stirring continuously. Do not overcook the eggs or they will become rubbery.

6. Add half of the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and stir to combine.

7. Transfer pasta to a large serving platter. Sprinkle the remaining grated cheese over the top, and serve immediately.

