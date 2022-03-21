Sunny Side Theater presents Dr. Doolittle

The following information was provided by Sunny Side Theater:

Dr. Dolittle will be presented for the first time ever in Mobile by Sunny Side’s kindergarten through 5th graders! With a cast of over 40 kids representing over 15 schools across the Mobile area and a tech crew consisting of only students as well, this story comes to life at Byrne Hall on the Spring Hill College campus March 23 and 24 at 7 pm and March 25 at 2 pm. Byrne Hall will be transformed to the office of Dr. Dolittle and his animals for one weekend only!

The tech crew is made up of all middle and high schoolers who have graduated from the k-5 show! With over 15 kids from across the city, it is truly a student-led production. In addition to the cast and crew – the directorial staff is made up of Joey Paragone (director, senior McGill-Toolen), Taylor McLendon (music director, senior MCPSS Virtual Academy), Elyssa Musial (music director, junior St. Luke’s), and Sarah Claire Hults (choreographer, junior homeschool).

Tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors & students, and $7 kids 12 and under

Tickets can be purchased at https://our.show/sst/dolittle

Sunny Side Theater performs its musicals at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

