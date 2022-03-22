2022 Many More Miles Campaign

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Shoes that were donated to this year’s “Many More Miles” campaign will soon come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them. Baldwin Bone & Joint will partner with City Hope Church to distribute shoes to Baldwin County families in need and area homeless populations. A special distribution event is planned for Saturday, March 26 at City Hope Church-Malbis located at 22964 Saint Basil Street, Daphne, Al from 9 – 12 noon. Additionally, City Hope Church Homeless Outreach team will provide shoes for area homeless populations.

City Hope Church is excited to be the host site, for the first year, for the Many More Miles shoe distribution event. Baldwin Bone & Joint physicians and staff and students from local schools will be on hand to distribute the shoes donated by the Baldwin County community to families in need. The shoe distribution is open to anyone in the community in need and no registration is required.

Final drop-off opportunity for shoe donations will be at Baldwin Bone & Joint (1505 Daphne Ave., Daphne) on Thursday, March 24. Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used athletic shoes and tie them together in pairs before dropping them off.

For more information, call 251.656.3843 or visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.

ABOUT BALDWIN BONE & JOINT, P.C.

Since 1989, Baldwin Bone & Joint has provided expert orthopaedic care to patients of all ages, with all conditions. As fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons and experienced clinicians, they are recognized leaders in the field of orthopaedics, providing the most current treatment available. Office locations include Daphne, Bay Minette, and Foley, Al. Specialized clinics available are The Spine Institute at Baldwin Bone & Joint, The Center for Sports Medicine, and The Shoulder Center at Baldwin Bone & Joint. For more information, visit baldwinboneandjoint.com or call 251.625.2663.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.