Authorities searching for 70-year-old George County man

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are asking for the public’s help to locate a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Monday night.

Larry James Spicer was last seen at 8pm on March 21 in the area of Jack’s Hardware at the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension in Lucedale, said the sheriff’s department.

Spicer was reportedly walking in the direction of Jack’s Hardware after leaving his home on Mill Street Extension. He was wearing blue jeans and a darker colored long-sleeve shirt that is possibly blue or red. He is described as standing six feet in height and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family members report that Spicer has a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

If you have seen Spicer or have information about his whereabouts, please contact George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4877 or Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.