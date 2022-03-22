Chile Lime Chicken, Lamb Chops & More with Naman’s Catering

Alec Naman with Naman’s Catering stops by Studio 10 to grill up some delicious chicken, lamb chops, veal chops, and veggies! You can try Alec’s culinary creations at the 4th Annual Lemon Face Gala. Check out all the information on the event and Naman’s Catering below.

Grilled Chicken with Lime & Pepper Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

16 ct. Boneless Chicken Tenders (or 8 boneless breast)

2 tsp. Salt

2 tsp. Pepper

1 ct. Purple Onion, sliced

Sauce:

½ bottle Red Pepper Sauce (5 oz.)

½ cup Olive Oil

½ cup Lime Juice

¼ tsp. Garlic Powder

2 tbsp. Onions, chopped

1 tsp. Salt

2 tsp. Dried Tarragon

½ tsp. Ginger

1 dash Balsamic Vinegar

STEPS:

Place chicken pieces in a single layer in a baking dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, set aside. Combine all sauce ingredients in blender, cover and blend until smooth. Pour over chicken. Marinate chicken under refrigeration for at least 3 hours, turning chicken occasionally. When marinating is complete, place chicken on grill over medium high heat, skin side up. Baste with sauce after 10 minutes. Turn chicken after 10 minutes and baste again. Continue cooking about 10 minutes more. Grill the purple onions and lay across chicken to garnish and flavor. Enjoy!!

ABOUT NAMAN’S:

Naman’s Catering has offered premiere catering on the Gulf Coast for more than 30 years! Naman’s specializes in full-service catering and event management for corporate events, galas, fundraisers, and weddings.

Contact Naman’s Catering for all of your catering needs! namanscatering.com

SPECIAL EVENT INFO:

Put your dancing shoes on and join Aubreigh’s Army for the 4th Annual Lemon Face Gala, March 26, 2022, 6:30pm, at the MacQueen Alumni Center on the campus of The University of South Alabama. Yes, we finally get to move it back to Aubreigh’s Birthday Week! It’s a night of fun, dancing, silent auction, and raffles.

So join in and buy a ticket or become a sponsor. Join the cause!!!

With your support, you could help a local family and help us to CURE DIPG!!!

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!!! www.aubreighsarmyfoundation328.com

Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328, Inc. is committed to providing funding to help find a Cure for DIPG and to help newly diagnosed families indirectly with travel expenses, hospital stays, bills, or wherever our help is needed.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.