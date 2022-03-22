City leaders put some of the blame for violent crime in Mobile on the criminal justice system

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Some of the blame for violent crime in the Port City being pushed onto Mobile County’s justice system.

The mayor and other city leaders urged the media to ask more questions of the District Attorney’s Office and judges in Mobile County regarding a back log of cases.

“We need the help of the media. I mean, every week, or every two weeks, you’re asking us, what are we doing about policing?” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “It’s time to start asking other questions to other people that are involved in this process. What are they doing? Where’s their scorecard?”

Judge Michael Youngpeter doesn’t think the justice system is broken. He said it just needs more resources.

“The justice system isn’t failing. Yes, we’re backlogged but since beginning of January we’ve been full speed ahead. All eight judges are trying cases almost every week. We’ve got jury trials,” said Youngpeter.

Judge Younpeter said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated an already backlogged system. He said the mayor helped get an extra courtroom up and running, but another judge and more money to pay personnel is still needed to help speed up the process.

He also acknowledged judges could give higher bonds to violent criminals.

The mayor was also vague when asked if the district attorney’s office is on board with speeding along trials for violent and older crimes.

Chief of staff James Barber said he still needs to talk with District Attorney Ashley Rich.

She’s been busy prosecuting a murder case from 2017 that’s just now going on trial.

DA Rich and Chief Assistant DA Keith Blackwood were not available to give an on camera comment when this story aired Monday.

