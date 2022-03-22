City of Saraland opening safehouse for severe weather threat

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department will open the safehouse today at noon due to the threat of inclement weather.

According to officials, there are no necessities available at the safehouse. Therefore, all needed food, blankets, medications and toiletries will need to be brought.

No pets of any kind will be allowed, except certified service animals, which WILL BE permitted.

Masking is voluntary, but recommended for occupants using the shelter.

If you have any questions please contact the Saraland Police Department 251-675-5331.

