Clarke, George school systems will dismiss early due to weather threat

(WALA) - Clarke County Schools in Alabama will dismiss beginning at noon today due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

Officials advise that if your child is a car rider, you should contact the school or see that school’s Facebook page about specific car rider times. All after school activities are canceled as well.

In southern Mississippi, the George County School District also has made the decision to dismiss school early today.

George County school buses will begin their dismissal routes from George County High School and George County Middle School at 1 p.m. Elementary schools in the county will begin bus dismissal at approximately 1:15 p.m. Car rider will begin dismissal at approximately 1 p.m.

