Dauphin Island keeping eye on possible severe weather and how it could impact the town

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - With any severe storm heading our way, the crashing, rough surf always draws the curious eyes of Dauphin Island vacationers like Jim Bickford.

“I came out just to see what the water was doing,” he said. “It’s always so interesting, especially at high-tide here.”

On the West End Beach, a hand full of people joining him around high-tide all taking in the sight.

“That looks like about 6-foot seas out there today so that’s a little rougher then I’d want to be in,” said Dennis Cosper.

Elsewhere on the island, the town is keeping a close eye on the constantly changing conditions. Mayor Jeff Collier says they are always watching for severe weather, higher than normal tides and flooding issues.

“The West End is one of those vulnerable areas that we could see some salt water flooding and so folks either living or visiting in that area over the nighttime hours need to be mindful of changing conditions,” Collier said.

Dauphin Island Police will be watching Bienville Boulevard throughout the night. If flooding becomes a problem they could possibly shut the road down.

ALDOT will make the call about the Dauphin Island Causeway.

“When these types of spring storms come in, we’re subject to all of the impacts and so we just have to be aware of those and take necessary precautions ahead of time so that we don’t get caught by surprise,” Mayor Collier said.

Mayor Collier is asking residents and visitors down here to pay attention to emergency alerts.

