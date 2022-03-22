Gov. Ivey’s standing in poll puts opponents in a bind, experts say

With Alabama’s primary a little more than two months away, a new poll shows Gov. Kay Ivey with a commanding lead to the Republican primary race – but under the important 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Still, political observers contend the governor is a strong position to retain the GOP nomination for governor.

“I think she’s in great shape,” said Thomas Shaw, director of the University of South Alabama Polling Group. “I think she’s the most popular candidate. You know, she’s done well for herself. I think she managed to navigate the pandemic very well.”

The polling firm Cygnal conducted the survey last week for the Alabama Daily News and Gray Television. The poll of 600 likely Republican primary voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Ivey is the clear choice of poll respondents – 46 percent of likely Republican voters back her, followed by businessman Tim James at 12 percent and former ambassador to Slovenia Lindy Blanchard at 10 percent.

No other candidate cracks double digits. And about two in 10 voters remain undecided.

Gov. Ivey’s showing marks an improvement over a similar Cygnal poll taken in August, although it’s below some other recent surveys. The Ivey campaign pointed to the results of three recent polls showing her at 60 percent or better.

“Governor Ivey has an overwhelming lead in the Republican Primary,” the campaign said in a statement. “In three separate polls from this month, Governor Ivey has crushed her opposition, leading the field with 61, 60 and 60 percent of the vote, respectively. Governor Ivey has tremendous support from Republican voters and is going to win big on May 24 without a runoff.”

The James campaign, meanwhile, brushed off the results of the Cygnal poll.

“We pay no attention to polls other than our own internals,” the campaign said in a statement. “They show a steady rise for Tim James on a trajectory to win or punch our ticket for the runoff. Alabama wants a strong governor who will lead on issues like gas taxes, stopping Washington overreach, and improving our failing schools.”

The Cygnal survey did not point to any obvious weaknesses for the governor. Two thirds of respondents say they “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of her job performance. That’s up from 60 percent in August.

Todd Stacey, publisher of the Alabama Daily News, said the governor’s challengers have no choice but to go negative.

“I think it’s also incumbent on her opponents, Lindsey Blanchard and Tim James primarily to find a message to really find something that rings true,” he said.

But Shaw says he does not see a lot of vulnerabilities for a candidate looking to make inroads. He said the trick is plant doubts in voters without looking overly negative.

“I’m gonna throw it up to her being – her memaw image,” he said, adding: “That’s the risk you run if you decide to go negative because with that grandmotherly image, then no one wants to see their grandmother attacked.”

The primary election is May 24.

WBRC in Birmingham contributed to this report.

