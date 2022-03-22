Advertise With Us
Meggie B’s hosts 13th Annual Birthday Party Tent Sale

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Meggie B’s and C-Belles Boutique are teaming up together to host the 13th Annual Birthday Party Tent Sale. It all takes place on March 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You and your family can enjoy free Easter Bunny pictures, face painting, vendors, and an Easter Egg hunt on some of the various days.

For more information, visit Meggie B’s online.

Meggie B’s

3958 Snow Rd N Suite A

Semmes, AL 36575

251-649-9955

