Mobile County judge pushes back against mayor, police chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A district judge Tuesday delivered a forceful response to criticism of the justice system by city officials, calling it “childish” and a “total copout.”

It was an extraordinary statement, considering that judges rarely make public comments about policy. Mobile County District Judge Sprio Cheriogotis delivered the rebuke of Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Police Chief Paul Prine in his courtroom before starting the daily ritual of moving through dozens of criminal cases that fill each docket.

“For Mayor Stimpson and Chief Prine to hold a press conference blaming others for this city’s problems is childish,” he said. “It is a complete and total copout. For them to blame judges for following the law of the land and the Constitution of America, it’s despicable.”

Stimpson and Prine, along with Chief of Staff James Barber and Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste joined Monday to denounce a “broken” criminal justice system they say is responsible for the surge in violence plaguing the city. Stimpson cited more than 100 people facing murder charges who are free on bond.

The city cannot adequately address violence until the courts close a massive backlog made worse by a slowdown forced by COVID-19 restrictions, the mayor and police chief said.

But Cheriogotis said public officials, from police to the courts, need to start “acting like a team” instead of casting blame.

“But these two leaders spend their time blaming others instead of seeking creative solutions to exploding problems,” he said. “We focus on people out on bond, but how many of these crimes are committed by people who were recently released early from prison?”

The judge said Mobile County courts handle more criminal cases per judge than any other judicial circuit in the state. He said the county needs at least three more judges, and perhaps as many as five.

“But somehow it’s my fault that a backlog exists?” he said. “Find me one single county in Alabama where jury trials were suspended due to COVID that doesn’t have the exact same problem.”

Cheriogotis alluded to Stimpson’s 2013 campaign promise to make Mobile the safest city in American by 2020. He also noted that Prine was unable to prevent a shooting at a vigil Sunday night for victims of a double homicide on Cottage Hill and Azalea roads that he personally attended.

“Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America, and in delivering that promise he has failed,” he said. “But I don’t blame him because crime is not his fault. He didn’t shoot anyone. I don’t blame Chief Prine for not stopping the shooting at the vigil even though he was there. Crime is the product of our current American society.”

READ THE JUDGE’S FULL STATMENT

“Being a mayor or a police chief or a judge, these are very difficult jobs. We are all looking for solutions to problems whose often extend well beyond our cities and our courtrooms. For Mayor Stimpson and Chief Prine to hold a press conference blaming others for this city’s problems is childish. It is a complete and total copout. For them to blame judges for following the law of the land and the Constitution of America, it’s despicable. Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America by what? 2020. I knew his goa was lofty and likely unattainable, but you’ll never get to the moon if you don’t shoot for the stars.” So I supported him. And I still do. “I myself, as an American, am sick and tired of one side blaming the other. We need to come together, as members of the community from all walks of life, and brainstorm. We need solutions, not blame. Violent crime is everywhere in this country. We need to stop pointing fingers and we need to start acting like a team. “Did you know that Mobile County judges handle more cases per judge than any other county in Alabama? Probably not. Even the Legislature agrees that we are understaffed, but one thing they can agree on is how to fund more judges. But they’ve done studies, and they show that we need at least three more – I think it’s five. But somehow it’s my fault that a backlog exists? Find me one single county in Alabama where jury trials were suspended due to COVID that doesn’t have the exact same problem. “But these two leaders spend their time blaming others instead of seeking creative solutions to exploding problems. We focus on people out on bond, but how many of these crimes are committed by people who were recently released early from prison? When is the last time the city held a stop the violence town hall meeting and engaged with the communities where these violent offenders are coming from to get their input on real solutions? When is the last time they called a meeting to discuss issues with the judges instead of running to the media? I, for one, would welcome the opportunity. “Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America, and in delivering that promise he has failed. But I don’t blame him because crime is not his fault. He didn’t shoot anyone. I don’t blame Chief Prine for not stopping the shooting at the vigil even though he was there. Crime is the product of our current American society. We all share the blame. The buck stops with us. We have 10-year-olds out there carrying guns just to feed themselves. The problem will never be solved by blaming each other, or clearing a backlog. Even if every one of these 100-plus alleged murders – alleged murders – that the city leaders speak of are convicted and sent to prison, how long will it be before they are released on parole? I promise you it will be way too early. Let’s focus on solving real issues and focusing on long term success. Then maybe there will be hope for a brighter future.”

