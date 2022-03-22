Mobile County judge pushes back against mayor, police chief
Judge Cheriogotis delivers statement calling criticism of judicial system ‘childish’ and a ‘total copout’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A district judge Tuesday delivered a forceful response to criticism of the justice system by city officials, calling it “childish” and a “total copout.”
It was an extraordinary statement, considering that judges rarely make public comments about policy. Mobile County District Judge Sprio Cheriogotis delivered the rebuke of Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Police Chief Paul Prine in his courtroom before starting the daily ritual of moving through dozens of criminal cases that fill each docket.
“For Mayor Stimpson and Chief Prine to hold a press conference blaming others for this city’s problems is childish,” he said. “It is a complete and total copout. For them to blame judges for following the law of the land and the Constitution of America, it’s despicable.”
Stimpson and Prine, along with Chief of Staff James Barber and Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste joined Monday to denounce a “broken” criminal justice system they say is responsible for the surge in violence plaguing the city. Stimpson cited more than 100 people facing murder charges who are free on bond.
The city cannot adequately address violence until the courts close a massive backlog made worse by a slowdown forced by COVID-19 restrictions, the mayor and police chief said.
But Cheriogotis said public officials, from police to the courts, need to start “acting like a team” instead of casting blame.
“But these two leaders spend their time blaming others instead of seeking creative solutions to exploding problems,” he said. “We focus on people out on bond, but how many of these crimes are committed by people who were recently released early from prison?”
The judge said Mobile County courts handle more criminal cases per judge than any other judicial circuit in the state. He said the county needs at least three more judges, and perhaps as many as five.
“But somehow it’s my fault that a backlog exists?” he said. “Find me one single county in Alabama where jury trials were suspended due to COVID that doesn’t have the exact same problem.”
Cheriogotis alluded to Stimpson’s 2013 campaign promise to make Mobile the safest city in American by 2020. He also noted that Prine was unable to prevent a shooting at a vigil Sunday night for victims of a double homicide on Cottage Hill and Azalea roads that he personally attended.
“Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America, and in delivering that promise he has failed,” he said. “But I don’t blame him because crime is not his fault. He didn’t shoot anyone. I don’t blame Chief Prine for not stopping the shooting at the vigil even though he was there. Crime is the product of our current American society.”
READ THE JUDGE’S FULL STATMENT
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.