MPD: Woman suffers gunshot to leg after man enters her home, demands his property

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning after a man entered her residence and demanded that she give him his personal property, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said the suspect was “possibly known to the victim.”

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Center Street around 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.