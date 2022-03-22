Opening bids start this week to improve Bayfront Park

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Big improvements coming soon to a well-loved park in Daphne. Bids open Thursday to give Bayfront Park a bit of a facelift.

“Daphne needs more venues of some kind,” said Andy Lautenbach, who frequents the park at least 3 times a week.

Improvements include creating a grand entranceway and streetscape leading to the water. The city is estimating opening bids at around $3 million. Another phase includes building an amphitheater and extending the pier.

“Right now, we either have to go to Gulf Shores or Fairhope, but I think it would be a good addition for Daphne,” said Jodonne Hyde. “I think it’s a great idea.”

Originally, bids were supposed to start last week but Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said contractors requested more time.

This project has been years in the making, and his big hope is to boost the economy and expand the city.

“The council is more about giving opportunity to bring business and drive business to that area going down to the bay, so people who enjoy the bay can come back and have something to eat, maybe shop,” said Mayor LeJeune. “We’re just super excited and can’t wait until Thursday to see what happens.”

The mayor also said the end goal is to also have a board walk from Bayfront Park to the Gator Boardwalk on Highway 98.

