Severe storms ahead for Tuesday

Today is the day. The system on the way has significant severe storm possibilities. Timing will be late afternoon into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-65 in a Level 4 and Level 3 risk zone, while east of I-65 there is a Level 2 risk zone. The Level 4 risk zone in SW Mississippi. The ingredients are there for damaging wind gusts of 65+ mph, large hail, and strong tornadoes.

This is a serious setup with the potential for an outbreak. Stay weather aware, have a way to get alerts, and stay tuned to FOX10 for updates throughout the day.

After that system passes, we will have nice spring weather the rest of the week and next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.