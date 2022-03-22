As severe weather threat approaches, one Mobile family still cleaning up from recent storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we get prepared for another round of potential severe storms, one Mobile family is still recovering from storms earlier this month.

We’re also learning more about the tornado that damaged homes in Okaloosa County last Friday.

In Grand Bay Joe Clarke and his family are still cleaning up the damage from a few weeks ago. But now there’s another threat to our area.

“We had to tarp the roof and we’re trying to clean up as much stuff as we can, so if the winds come through here again, hopefully everything will be batted down as good as possible. We’re trying to get through today with a few loads because, tomorrow,” Clarke said.

Crews on Monday removed over 13 loads of just downed trees. There’s more work to be done before Tuesday’s threat, but with the help of neighbors, it’s a little easier.

“The Coast Guard guys came out here. The Christ in Action guys came out here. They’re unsung heroes because they don’t brag on themselves. It if weren’t for those guys, I would have a lot on my hands that I probably wouldn’t be able to take care of by myself. I know I wouldn’t be able to take care of by myself. It would be impossible,” Clarke said.

This is the fourth severe threat that we’ve had in the last two weeks.

Friday, at least seven homes in Okaloosa county were damaged from what the National Weather Service said was an EF-1 tornado.

Thankfully in both incidents, no one was injured.

There are several tips to assure that you’re prepared. Make sure all of your devices are charged and there’s a safe interior room in your home where you can go if things get bad.

Also make sure to have those weather radios programmed and have the notifications enabled on your phone.

