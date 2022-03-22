A strong storm system heading our way

As of this evening, a severe event is already unfolding to our west. A number of active tornado warnings have already been issued south of Dallas. A strong storm system heads our way on Tuesday, with more potential for severe weather and heavy rain. Clouds increase tonight, with storms arriving especially in the afternoon Tuesday. The severe potential is currently level 3 enhanced across the western half of the forecast area. We see a greater potential for strong tornadoes and also for damaging winds within thunderstorms in this event, when compared to last week’s threat. Large hail is also possible. The threat is higher over the Mississippi Counties of Greene, George, and Jackson. We also have that Level 3 enhanced risk up for Washington and Mobile Counties.

From NWS Mobile: A potentially significant severe weather event is still on track to impact much of the region Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Our entire local area is at risk for severe weather, but the areas of greatest threat are southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama (especially in terms of strong tornado potential). All modes of severe weather will be possible: tornadoes (some may be strong), damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, and large hail up to golf ball size. Continue to check back for future updates. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings!

Skies clear Wednesday. We expect classic spring weather Wednesday through Sunday. Highs will range into the low to mid 70′s. The nights stay cool in the mid 40′s. We expect a much better pattern ahead, once we clear out in the wake of the Tuesday night storms.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.