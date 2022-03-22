A two-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 65 southbound between the 93 and 94 mile marker in Conecuh County
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:48 p.m. Monday, March 20, has caused a road closure. The road closure is on Interstate 65 southbound between the 93 and 94 mile marker. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating.
