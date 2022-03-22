United States Sports Academy: Celebrating 50 Years

Joe visited United States Sports Academy in Daphne to speak with Dr. Rosandich. The Academy is celebrating 50 years! Founder’s Day will be on April 21, 2022. For more information, visit the website links below:

https://ussa.edu/about/history/

https://ussa.edu/about/mission-values/

https://ussa.edu/founders-day/

Below is information provided by the United States Sports Academy:

Boost your career in the sports profession with our affordable, flexible, online degrees.

Known as “America’s Sports University,” the United States Sports Academy is the nation’s only institution dedicated solely to the study of sports. Our degree programs are designed for modern students and working professionals seeking to boost their careers.

We know the sport profession:

Sport is all we do at the Academy! Our sports-specific online degrees are designed for modern professionals to boost their careers and are taught by credentialed faculty on a 7:1 student-faculty ratio so you benefit from an unparalleled educational experience.

Start on your schedule – not ours:

At the Academy, you don’t have to sacrifice your career in order to boost it! Our flexible scheduling is designed with working coaches, trainers, administrators, managers, students, and educators in mind. Our rolling registration allows for you to register for your classes at any time on your schedule.

Our degree programs won’t break your budget:

Because our tuition is reasonable, the Academy’s sports education programs can fit into your budget. We don’t have any hidden fees and your textbooks are included in tuition, so one price gets it all. Ask about financial aid for qualified students.

Transfer students are welcomed and encouraged:

We understand that sometimes students’ study at several schools before they settle on sport as a career. Our liberal transfer of credit policy is here to help you find your education home at the Academy.

Grow your professional network:

Academy graduates work at all levels of sport and in every corner of the world. Boost your career with our degree programs and join a global alumni network of professionals United by Sport.

United States Sports Academy

ussa.edu

251-626-3303

