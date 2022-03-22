Advertise With Us
Video shows bounce house in North Carolina being picked up by wind, flying toward child

In the video, the bounce house’s straps broke before it began flying in the air and headed toward a boy nearby in the backyard.
By Jason Huber
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother in Hickory, North Carolina, shared a video on Facebook showing a bounce house during one of her children’s birthday parties getting picked up by the wind and almost hitting a child.

In the video, the bounce house’s straps broke before it began flying in the air and headed toward a boy nearby in the backyard.

The mother, Jennifer Beane, said everyone had just gone inside and the boy was still outside to grab a basketball.

When the wind picked up, parents inside saw it in the air and the child began screaming for them when everyone ran outside. The child said the bounce house grazed his head and his back but he took off running away from it.

“It could have been much, much worse,” Beane wrote on Facebook. “Please, if you get a bounce house be sure to watch out for how bad the winds will be.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

