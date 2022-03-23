Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest.

Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.

Prosecutors sought the revocation of Johnson’s bail in that case based on a Feb. 5 arrest in Sulphur, Louisiana, and Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis agreed.

Sulphur police Officer Dylan Bedsole testified Tuesday that that he pulled over Johnson’s car on Interstate 10 near the Texas line and found heroin, Ecstasy, Oxycodone and promethazine, a drug used to treat nausea. In all, the officer testified, he found 336 bottles of promethazine.

“That’s the most amount of promethazine I’ve ever seen in one car,” Cheriogotis said.

Defense attorney Chase Dearman argued that there were other sanctions short of full revocation that the judge could impose.

“There’s no evidence other than the presence of drugs beside him,” Dearman said.

Dearman added that his client, otherwise, had fully complied with conditions of bail. But the judge pointed out that the defendant also was not supposed to leave the state of Alabama without permission.

