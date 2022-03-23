Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile man accused of carjacking and rape faces federal and state indictments

Edward Pettway ... charged with carjacking.
Edward Pettway ... charged with carjacking.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint and then raping a woman who was inside it is facing indictments in both state and federal courts.

Edward L. Pettway already had been facing federal charges when a grand jury in January handed up a revised indictment adding a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also stands accused of brandishing a weapon during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty to the new indictment on Wednesday.

Pettway also faces an arraignment hearing in Mobile County Circuit Court on an indictment issued last month charging him with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and a gun violation.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31, 2020, at about 3 a.m. at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road, off of Dauphin Island Parkway. A man reported to police that the assailant showed a gun and took the 2008 Toyota Scion with his girlfriend still inside.

Mobile police said at the time that Pettway, 31, sexually assaulted the woman, before she managed to escape.

As police led him to Mobile County Metro Jail, he denied the allegations.

“My mamma and daddy didn’t raise me that way,” he said then.

Pettway faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of seven years in prison – and up to life in prison – if convicted of the brandishing charge. The most serious charges in state court carry maximum prison sentences of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prichard police officer arrested on 4 domestic violence charges
Prichard police officer arrested on 4 domestic violence charges
Mobile man found guilty of hog-tying, murdering his mother
Mobile man found guilty of hog-tying, murdering his mother
MPD issues critical missing person alert for Oklahoma man
MPD issues critical missing person alert for Oklahoma man
Police arrest second suspect in Weinacker Avenue murder case
Police arrest second suspect in Weinacker Avenue murder case