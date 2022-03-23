Mobile man accused of carjacking and rape faces federal and state indictments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint and then raping a woman who was inside it is facing indictments in both state and federal courts.

Edward L. Pettway already had been facing federal charges when a grand jury in January handed up a revised indictment adding a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also stands accused of brandishing a weapon during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty to the new indictment on Wednesday.

Pettway also faces an arraignment hearing in Mobile County Circuit Court on an indictment issued last month charging him with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and a gun violation.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31, 2020, at about 3 a.m. at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road, off of Dauphin Island Parkway. A man reported to police that the assailant showed a gun and took the 2008 Toyota Scion with his girlfriend still inside.

Mobile police said at the time that Pettway, 31, sexually assaulted the woman, before she managed to escape.

As police led him to Mobile County Metro Jail, he denied the allegations.

“My mamma and daddy didn’t raise me that way,” he said then.

Pettway faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of seven years in prison – and up to life in prison – if convicted of the brandishing charge. The most serious charges in state court carry maximum prison sentences of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.